CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - On Monday the Texas State Aquarium was packed with families enjoying the day on a budget for their quarterly Dollar Day event.

The event grants admission to everyone for one dollar as opposed to their usual $24 admission. The Aquarium says they see up to 8,000 people each Dollar Day, and it is their most popular event.

Officials said of the exhibits, the dolphins are the fan favorite. Their new Caribbean Wing exhibit will be open in May.

