Dolphin stranded in shallow waters near Port Aransas rescued

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A young dolphin found stranded May 12, in shallow water in Lighthouse Lakes near Port Aransas was successfully rescued by the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network. 3News received footage of the rescue Friday.

SeaWorld San Antonio's Rescue Team assisted in the rescue, helping to bring the dolphin onboard a rescue boat for a medical assessment. The dolphin was determined to be in good physical condition with the help of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, so it was tagged and released in deeper water near the Aransas Channel.

Officials said they believe the dolphin became stranded during a recent extreme high tide. It was spotted by a local fisherman in the same location for several days.

If you see a marine mammal stranded or injured along the Texas Coast, call the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network and make a report at 1-800-962-6625.

Photos and video courtesy the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network.

© 2017 KIII-TV