KIII
Close

Domino Event Raises Money for Children in Haiti

KIII 12:58 PM. CST January 08, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The All Saints' Episcopal Church on S. Staples St celebrated the success of their "Chain of Love" domino toppling event Sunday morning. The project benefits the St. Vincent's Center for Handicapped Children Haiti, with all proceeds being sent there. 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories