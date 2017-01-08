Domino Event Raises Money for Children in Haiti

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The All Saints' Episcopal Church on S. Staples St celebrated the success of their "Chain of Love" domino toppling event Sunday morning. The project benefits the St. Vincent's Center for Handicapped Children Haiti, with all proceeds being sent there.
