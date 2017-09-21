Donation to help displaced students at Incarnate Word Academy

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A mass was held Thursday in honor of civil rights activist Dr. Hector P. Garcia.

Several people young and old gathered at the Incarnate Word Academy chapel, along with Garcia's daughters who once attended the Academy.

At the end of the mass, a check for $2,000 was presented on behalf of the Hector P. Garcia Memorial Foundation. The money will help with tuition costs for displaced families attending Incarnate Word Academy.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV