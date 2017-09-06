Donations needed to save the Nina replica after Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Columbus Sailing Association is asking for donations to help them save the replica of the Niña, the last caravel replica of the Columbus fleet to survive the sail from Spain in 1992.

The Association checked on the ship replica the day after Hurricane Harvey and said it had taken on some water but had no damage. However, in the following days it began listing and took on more water.

Replicas of the Pinta and the Santa Maria were retired in August of 2014 and now rest in a landfill -- a fate the Niña will face if the Columbus Sailing Association cannot raise the funds needed to restore it.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Association restore the Niña. Click here to donate.

