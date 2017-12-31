Don't forget to schedule your free ride here!

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you are choosing to celebrate with alcohol, local businesses will again be offering free rides this New Years Eve.

Andrews distributing, is teaming up with Green 'n' Go and Yellow Cab.

Rides will be available from 9:00 p.m. Sunday night until 3:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Just text your address to 361-299-9999 and you'll be put in line to get a free ride home.

The company also provided an "app" to track the progress of your cab.

It will also send you an alert when it arrives.

Another website sponsored by TX-Dot, is soberrides.org it allows you to type in your location and find a designated ride home.

It gives you option to call a cab, friend, or even a ride-sharing company like uber.

