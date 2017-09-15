Don't Forget to Sign up for the DMC Over the Edge Experience

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Taking the challenge and help benefit students pursuing their dreams of going to college. Del Mar College invites you to take the Over the Edge Experience! This is a unique fundraiser that allows the opportunity to repel down the Holiday Marina in downtown Corpus Christi.

Visit Del Mar College Foundation's website for more information.

