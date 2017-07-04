Don't miss all the activities leading up to the 4th of July fireworks!

In honor of the 40th anniversary of the Mayors 4th of July Big Bang Celebration there will be dueling fireworks. They will be displayed over the USS Lexington as well as over a barge dock in the Bay by the T-Heads. Be sure to take advantage of all the free events going on in town as well as the RTA pick up and drop offs. For the full schedule of the Big Bang events just click here.

