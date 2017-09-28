Don't Miss Out On All The Fun At This Year's YWCA Glo & Go Run

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Bring the family out to the Watergardens in Corpus Christi on Saturday October 7th for this year's YWCA Glo & Go Run! Rain or Shine, this event starts at 7:30 p.m. This evening run is the perfect setting for runners to come decorated in glow sticks, neon colors and flashing lights. The more colorful the better!

This is a stroller and pet friendly walk/run.

To sign up, visit: http://www.ywcacc.org/site/c.diKOJ5NQIoI6F/b.9387457/k.9B8F/Glo__Go_Fun_Run.htm

