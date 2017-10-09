Close Don't miss the 12th Annual You Go Girl 5k Run The Corpus Christi Roadrunners invites the ladies out to the 12th annual You Go Girl 5K run and 2 mile walk and all to benefit the Women's Shelter of South Texas. Heather Guajardo, KIII 8:50 AM. CDT October 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Corpus Christi Roadrunners invites the ladies out to the 12th annual You Go Girl 5K run and 2 mile walk and all to benefit the Women's Shelter of South Texas. For race details click here. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Woman sentenced for posing as nurse Man killed in head-on collision One arrested in Alice drug raid Robstown residents embrace mascot Employee fired after phone found hidden Man killed in fall from grain storage tank Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1 Opening statements heard in murder trial Bill's Forecast More Stories Don't miss the 12th Annual You Go Girl 5k Run Oct. 9, 2017, 8:46 a.m. Red Cross opens new locations across South Texas Oct. 9, 2017, 8:05 a.m. Hot Today, Cool Front Tuesday Jul 18, 2016, 1:25 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs