Downed lines, damaged homes everywhere in Ingleside

INGLESIDE, TEXAS - The community of Ingleside was one of the harder hit areas of the Coastal Bend from Hurricane Harvey, with badly damaged homes, downed trees and a significant number of downed power lines.

In fact, even the main power lines were down, and in some cases, the power poles are missing entirely.

Several emergency crews could be found in Ingleside early Sunday morning checking on businesses and homes, their presence also helping to deter crime and potential looting.

If you're driving, Ingleside is a dangerous place to be with downed power lines littering the streets. The power is off now, but that could change at any moment so use caution if you're in that area.

