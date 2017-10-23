Downtown Frost Bank to change locations in 2019

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Frost Bank on North Carancahua has been there for more than 30 years, but officials announced Monday that it will be moving in 2019.

Bank officials said their lease is up in 2019 and it was decided that they would build a new location in the downtown area. That location will be on Shoreline Boulevard near St. Nicolas Greek Orthodox Church, and the building will be four stories tall.

A start date for construction has yet to be announced.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV