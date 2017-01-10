Downtown hotel partially evacuated following carbon monoxide leak

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Six people were taken to the hospital following equipment malfunction at the Omni Hotel. Hazardous Materials crews were called to the hotel just before 1:00 PM Tuesday.

Firefighters with the Corpus Christi Fire Department were dispatched to check out some fumes in the building. Officials say a heater in the pool malfunctioned causing carbon monoxide to be released into the air.

In all, six people were taken to the hospital to be checked out for carbon monoxide inhalation. There is no confirmation they inhaled the gas. Officials with the CCFD say the injuries do not appear to be serious.

The lower floors of the hotel were evacuated as crews worked to clear the air.