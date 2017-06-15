Downtown Management District looking to re-brand downtown

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The revitalization of Downtown Corpus Christi was a big topic of conversation Thursday night at an event kicking off a new campaign for that area.

The Corpus Christi Downtown Management District held the event at the Holiday Inn Marina. The idea behind the event was to get input from Downtown business owners, residents, and stock holders about re-branding the downtown area and coming up with features for a new website highlighting all that area has to offer to locals and visitors.

