Dozens Take on Polar Bear Plunge

KIII 1:01 PM. CST January 01, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Dozens of people braved the (sort of) cold water on North Beach for the Polar Bear Plunge New Year's Day. This is a tradition for the North Beach community to ring in the new year. The plunge takes place in front of Fajitaville. 


