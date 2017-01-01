Dozens Take on Polar Bear Plunge

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Dozens of people braved the (sort of) cold water on North Beach for the Polar Bear Plunge New Year's Day. This is a tradition for the North Beach community to ring in the new year. The plunge takes place in front of Fajitaville.
