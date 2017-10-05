KIII
DPS asking Texans to report suspicious activity at iWATCH website

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - After Sunday's horrible massacre in Las Vegas, the Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding Texans to be vigilant in their communities.

This month, DPS began a campaign called "iWATCH." It's a website you can go to and report suspicious activity. DPS hopes you take advantage of it because you can play a crucial role helping troopers with information.

Your report will be anonymous. To make a report, go to iWATCHtx.org.

