DPS investigates fatal pedestrian accident on FM 1355

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened just after midnight Sunday on FM 1355, about a mile north of Kingsville.

A witness told investigators that a pedestrian was walking eastbound on FM 1355 when a passenger car traveling east took evasive action to avoid striking the pedestrian but still struck them.

32-year-old Daniel Lee Gonzalez of Kingsville, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the passenger car was not injured. The accident is still under investigation.

