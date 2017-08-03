DPS investigating fatal crash along HWY 77

DPS Troopers are investigating a fatal crash along HWY 77 between Driscoll and Bishop involving an 18-wheeler and a small passenger car.

Troopers say that the 18-wheeler was heading north when it hit the small passenger car for an unknown reason. The collision sent the car into the median.

Traffic heading north is being diverted to CR 12 until the scene is cleared.

A female was pronounced dead at the scene. No word on any other injuries at this time.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

