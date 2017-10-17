DPS troopers out searching for drivers who ignore bus signs

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Carrying children back and forth to school every day can be a dangerous trip for school buses.

Monday was the start of National School Bus week and state troopers are looking for drivers who neglect children's safety in and around school buses.

This week you might notice DPS troopers riding behind school buses to see if any individual disregards the signs. Drivers who pass a stopped school bus while its stop sign arm is out could face a fine of up to $1,200.

