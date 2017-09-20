Dr. Hector P. Garcia scholarship awarded to TAMUCC freshman

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Wednesday was the State designated day to recognize the achievements of late civil rights pioneer Dr. Hector P. Garcia, and Del Mar College celebrated by handing out a $20,000 scholarship to a deserving student.

The scholarship was presented at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Wednesday as the university celebrated Garcia's work.

TAMUCC Freshman Mariella Jimenez cried while thanking her parents for all they did for her. She was selected to receive the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Scholarship Endowment, meaning she will get $5,000 each year for the next four years to help her get a degree in education.

The endowment was started back in 1996 and on Wednesday, the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Foundation pledged $50,000 more to TAMUCC.

Jimenez is a first generation college student who wants to become a math teacher.

