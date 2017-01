CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - On January 17th, Celebrate Dr. Hector P. Garcia's birthday at the American Bank Center at 11:15 a.m.

Proceeds for the event will go toward scholarships for students at Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi.

Special guest, Actor Tony Plana will be the Keynote speaker.

For tickets and more information, visit:

http://www.drhectorpgarciafoundation.org/bio