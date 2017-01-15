Dr. is In: Asthma Causes and Concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Asthma affects more than 8% of Americans, or almost one in twelve Americans. It is a result of the small air passages in the lung not allowing air to pass through because of various reasons. This blockage can then result in coughing, shortness of breath and early fatigue. The small air passages are controlled by a type of muscle that is very sensitive and makes the airways smaller in persons with asthma due to a variety of reasons. The increased sensitivity can be due to exposure to dust or pollen that the person is allergic to, a history of a recent cold or respiratory infection, reflux, or a chronic condition. The incidence peaks in summer and winter, presumably because of increased exposure to pollen or indoor dust/mites. Anyone who has a chronic cough, wheezing, easily gets tired, or suddenly notes difficulty in getting a big breath should see their physician.

