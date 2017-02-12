KIII
Dr. Is In: Battling Insomnia

In this segment of the Dr. is In, Dr. Vijay joined us on 3 News First Edition to talk about battling insomnia.

KIII 7:50 AM. CST February 12, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Insomnia is a very common problem affecting about 1 in 5 of us at some time in our lives.  It is defined as a  difficulty in initiating or maintaining sleep that results in difficulty during daytime for at least one month.  It can be related to medications or other conditions such as sleep apnea.  There are various methods of treatment that include behavior therapy and medications.  When the long term effectiveness of treatment is analyzed, behavior therapy and patient education and relaxation therapy are much better than pharmacological treatment.

