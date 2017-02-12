Dr. Is In: Battling Insomnia

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Insomnia is a very common problem affecting about 1 in 5 of us at some time in our lives. It is defined as a difficulty in initiating or maintaining sleep that results in difficulty during daytime for at least one month. It can be related to medications or other conditions such as sleep apnea. There are various methods of treatment that include behavior therapy and medications. When the long term effectiveness of treatment is analyzed, behavior therapy and patient education and relaxation therapy are much better than pharmacological treatment.

