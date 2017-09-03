Dr. is In: Battling Mosquitoes and Disease

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The recent rains have resulted in returning mosquitoes. Even though we know only mosquitoes as bothersome insects here in the US, they can also be a source of disease. There are different species of mosquitoes which can harbor different diseases. We all know of West Nile Virus, but the mosquitoes that can harbor Dengue Fever and Yellow Fever has been found in California. We should remember the routine precautions to avoid excessive exposure to mosquitoes. They are most active at dawn and dusk and multiply when there are areas of standing water. We can use insecticide spray if we must go to areas that have mosquitoes.

© 2017 KIII-TV