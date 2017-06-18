KIII
Dr. Is In: Botox

The doctor tell us how Botox can be used to treat headaches, muscle spasms, and much more.

KIII 8:36 AM. CDT June 18, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Dr. Vijay is in and shares why Botox can be beneficial when it comes to your health. 

