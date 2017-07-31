Dr. Is In: Heat Strokes

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - On Dr. Is In, Dr. Gregg Silverman discusses the dangers of being exposed to the heat for too long.

Heat Strokes claims the lives of over 600 people every year and should be taken very seriously.

If you must be in the heat for a long period of time, make sure to stay fully hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or a.c.

