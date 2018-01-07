Dr. is in: Kick-start 2018 with healthy goals

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Most of us are interested in self-improvement. At this time of year, a majority of us make resolutions. The number has actually been increasing over the past few decades. Unfortunately, most are unsuccessful at maintaining it. The most common resolutions involve improving our health by losing weight, exercising more, eating better, drinking less alcohol, and successfully trying to quit smoking. There are certain methods which allow us to be more successful at attaining these goals. Specificity and setting of specific benchmarks are usually helpful with attaining the goals. For some. making resolutions with the support of others increases the likelihood of success. This would be setting resolutions with a spouse/friend or perhaps with a groups of people who have similar goals.

