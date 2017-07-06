Dr. Is In: Low Supply of Insect Venom

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - A recent study released expressed there is a decrease in insect venom some patients use to deter the effects of allergic reactions. Dr. Salim Surani explains on "Dr. Is In" what this study means and how it will affect those who are in need of it.

To read the medical news release, click here: http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/27/health/insect-venom-shortage-partner/index.html

