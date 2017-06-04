Dr. is In: Popular Laser Treatments

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - LASERs are all the rage, but what is a Laser actually and how is it used to treat body issues? Lasers are devices that emit/give off amplified pulses of light that target the skin to help it regenerate. Dr. Vijay is excited to announce the introduction of our Newest Laser Platform. It is one of the most advanced technology Lasers on the market and is the gold standard in treating redness, leg veins, melasma, rosacea, sun damage, spider veins, acne, acne scarring, surgical scarring of all types and bruising.

We also perform an extremely popular laser facial treatment using a non-ablative approach that leaves the skin tight, taught and looking refreshed while refining pores, lines and wrinkling. These procedures are comfortable, quick and have little to no down time.

© 2017 KIII-TV