Dr. is In: Preventing Cold Related Injuries

Freezing temperatures can cause significant cold injuries, given the right circumstance. There are natural defenses that protect our bodies from cold related injuries. Dr. Vijay discussed these defenses on 3 News First Edition.

This is our metabolic rate which keeps our body temperature at a relatively constant 37 degrees Celsius or 98.6 Fahrenheit. There is also the insulation provided by our skin and the underlying fat. Most of us also wear additional clothing that is protective, with thicker more insulated clothing the colder the temperature. The injuries can be broadly classified into chilblain, trench foot frostbite and hypothermia.