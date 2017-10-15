Dr. is In: Problems that result from having a deviated septum

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A deviated septum is quite common. In fact 80% of all Americans have a deviated septum. This leads to a nose that does not look perfectly straight. This is either because of injuries or a congenital issue. Of course not everyone with a crooked nose needs it surgically treated. If severe enough it can cause chronic difficulty with breathing through the nose, recurrent sinusitis, chronic nosebleeds, or post-nasal drip that is chronic. If the above applies to a person who has a deviated septum, then a septoplasty can be considered. Of course, first treatment with nasal decongestants to nasal steroids is recommended. This may resolve the symptoms. If not then surgical treatment with a septoplasty is indicated. This can be combined with a rhinoplasty if the nasal bones are also significantly displaced.

