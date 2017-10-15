KIII
Dr. is In: Problems that result from having a deviated septum

If you have trouble breathing through your nose, it might be caused by a deviated septum. Dr. Vijay joined us to talk about possible treatment options.

October 15, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A deviated septum is quite common.  In fact 80% of all Americans have a deviated septum.  This leads to a nose that does not look perfectly straight.  This is either because of injuries or a congenital issue.  Of course not everyone with a crooked nose needs it surgically treated.  If severe enough it can cause chronic difficulty with breathing through the nose, recurrent sinusitis, chronic nosebleeds, or post-nasal drip that is chronic.  If the above applies to a person who has a deviated septum, then a septoplasty can be considered.  Of course, first treatment with nasal decongestants to nasal steroids is recommended.  This may resolve the symptoms.  If not then surgical treatment with a septoplasty is indicated. This can be combined with a rhinoplasty if the nasal bones are also significantly displaced.

 

