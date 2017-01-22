Dr. is In: Sports Related Injuries

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - With the Super Bowl coming up soon, football is foremost on our minds. We will all enjoy the game. Before we go out there and enjoy playing our own game with friends, we should all be aware of the injuries that can occur. Proper conditioning is the best way to avoid injuries.

But even with proper conditioning sometimes injuries cannot be avoided. The most common injuries are to the legs, with the knees being involved in over a third of all football injuries. Sprains and strains account for 40% of injuries, contusions 25%, fractures 10%, concussions 5% and dislocations 15%.

Of course, concussions have been in the news recently and these in addition to spine injuries can be catastrophic. Before returning to play on should regain full range of motion; normal strength; have a normal neurological evaluation; no joint swelling or instability; ability to run and sustain contact without pain; no intake of pain medication.

