Dr. is In: Supplements and your Health

Dr. Vijay joined us on 3 News First Edition to talk about supplements and the impact on your health.

KIII 8:46 AM. CST January 29, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - We are all aware of the importance of a balanced diet and appropriate exercise.  To optimize our nutrition, many of us take dietary supplements.  This practice has some wisdom but we need to be very careful about what supplements we take and how they may affect our health.  

Multivitamins may be beneficial for some of us especially if we are unable to keep a varied balanced diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables.  Of course the supplements are not as good as a proper diet.  

While many benefits have been touted for supplements, most are not supported by good scientific studies and many are known to be dangerous to our health.  It is best to limit supplements to multivitamins and those without added ingredients.

