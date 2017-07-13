Close Dr. Is In: Tubal Ligation The risks involved in tubal ligation is discussed today on the Dr. Is In. Kristin Diaz, KIII 9:20 AM. CDT July 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - On today's Dr. Is In, Dr. Salim Surani explains the potential risks for women after having a tubal ligation. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Only Taco Cabana in CCTX closes Woman arrested with 9 kilos of cocaine Future of Judge in doubt TAMUK new music hall FFA members donate school supplies Island Report - Deep Sea Roundup Ingleside teacher recovering from vibrio South Texas kids learn from Danny Green Man killed in single-vehicle accident Four year anniversary of South Side house explosion More Stories Dr. Is In: Tubal Ligation Jul 13, 2017, 9:20 a.m. T.C. Ayers pool closed after reports of 'aggressive algae' Jul 13, 2017, 3:58 a.m. ESPN to stream the Javelina's homecoming football game Jul 13, 2017, 6:10 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs