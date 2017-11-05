Dr. is in: Understanding skin cancer

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Smooth skin without any dark spots is something all of us vie for, but no one has. Differences in pigmentation in the skin are actually a natural part of aging. However dark spots that appear suddenly are something that should be closely watched. These can either turn into cancers or be cancer when they start.

The ABCDs of moles is something that everyone should know about. Additionally, dark pigmentation of the skin does not mean that there is no risk of skin cancer. Although lighter skin puts you at increased risk of skin cancer, all persons should be carefully watching for new moles or moles that change.

