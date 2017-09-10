KIII
Dr. is In: What questions you should ask when considering plastic surgery

Dr. Vijay joined us on 3 News First Edition to talk about the questions you should be asking your plastic surgeon when considering surgery.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Dr. Vijay Bindingnavele joined us on 3 News First Edition to talk about plastic surgery, specifically about breast augmentation.  Optimizing the appearance of breasts are a very frequent reason for visit to the plastic surgeon.  The first thing is to make sure that your plastic surgeon is board certified and a member of the American Board of Plastic Surgeons.  

Then during a consultation the surgeon will determine the optimal procedure to get the results desired by the patient.  These procedures can include a breast lift, reduction, implant placement and a combination of the above.  Fat transfer to the breast can also be considered.  

The above procedures all have benefits and risks and when done in combination, the risks are additive.

