Dr. Shad Nelson named sole finalist for College Dean at TAMUK

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - At Texas A&M University- Kingsville.

Dr. Shad D. Nelson has been named the sole finalist for the position of Dean for the Dick and Mary Lewis Kleberg College of Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Human Sciences.

His appointment is pending approval from the Chancellor of the Texas A&M University system. Nelson has served as the Interim Dean of the college since 2016.

He is being recognized by the governor's office for the 2017 Texas Environmental Excellence Award in Agriculture later this month.

