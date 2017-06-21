Dress for Success looking to empower women with annual rummage sale

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Mission Dress for Success is launching their in house boutique with a sale open to the public.

The sale will be starting Friday with a VIP party, from 5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person. The shopping event will continue Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with free admission.

People can find every day apparel and household at affordable prices that have been donated by the community. All proceeds will go to benefit Mission Dress for Success.

