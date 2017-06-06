Driscoll cancer patients take part in Chemo Kids Fish Off

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Cancer patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital got to get their minds off of treatments and chemotherapy for a while Tuesday as they participated in the 25th annual Chemo Kids Fish Off.

The event allows cancer patients to enjoy a morning of fishing. The children were able to hop on boats piloted by Coastal Bend fishing guides who are donating their time for the cause.

After a morning of fishing, trophies were awarded to children in various categories.

