Driscoll Children's Hospital hands out car seats to those in need

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Driscoll Children's Hospital stepped up Tuesday to help those who lost everything in Hurricane Harvey, including their car seats.

The hospital handed out carseats to those in need Tuesday morning, saying that many lost their vehicles along with everything inside.

"The State has provided us a number of seats to help people that were either affected by the hurricane and had seats damaged or just didn't have a car seat," said Karen Beard, Injury Prevention Training Coordinator. "We get calls every day from people wanting car seats, but the number has gone up dramatically after the hurricane. People that relocated without car seats, that either came in on buses or various ways. So they got to town and didn't have car seats."

This week happens to be Child Passenger Safety Week.

