Driscoll Children's Hospital holds their first Cystic Fibrosis Family Day

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Driscoll Children’s Hospital hosted their first Cystic Fibrosis Family Day Saturday.

The goal of the Cystic Fibrosis Family Day is to provide education for families of children living with cystic fibrosis.

Physicians and experts provided results from current research on the illness and information for infection control and other things.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease that affects about 30,000 people in the United States.

