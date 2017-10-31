Driscoll Children's Hospital hosts 17th annual Pumpkin Parade

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital got the chance to take part in the 17th annual Pumpkin Parade Tuesday.

The kids got a chance to trick or treat in different parts of the hospital and show off their costumes. The idea was to give the kids a chance to enjoy Halloween despite being in the hospital.

Also on hand were the Bucaraders and staff members from Camp Aranzazu to hand out treats.





