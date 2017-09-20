Driscoll Children's Hospital hosts 2017 holiday card unveiling party

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It was a star-studded Wednesday afternoon at Driscoll Children's Hospital as some of the most artistic patients there took a walk down the red carpet.

The kids served as artists for the hospitals 2017 holiday cards and had their work unveiled to family and staff members Wednesday.

The superstar treatment didn't stop with the red carpet. The children were taken to Peter Piper Pizza where the celebration continued.

The holiday cards can be purchased through Driscoll Children's Hospital web site and at their Carousel Gift Shop.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV