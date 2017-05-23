Driscoll Children's Hospital Miracle Story Preview

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Tonight at 6 p.m., watch our next Driscoll Children's Hospital Miracle Story as we celebrate "Miracle Month of May".

Lorenzo Guerrero is a 6 year old that suffered a severely debilitating stroke that left him unable to walk, talk or focus.

Through emergency surgery and extensive therapy, DCH Physical therapy staff has helped Lorenzo regain his motor, speech and cognitive skills.

