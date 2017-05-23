KIII
Driscoll Children's Hospital Miracle Story Preview

Tonight at 6 p.m. watch the story of a boy named Lorenzo that has worked with medical staff at Driscoll Children's Hospital to once again be able to walk, talk and play after suffering from a stroke.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 9:39 AM. CDT May 23, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Tonight at 6 p.m., watch our next Driscoll Children's Hospital Miracle Story as we celebrate "Miracle Month of May".

Lorenzo Guerrero is a 6 year old that suffered a severely debilitating stroke that left him unable to walk, talk or focus.

Through emergency surgery and extensive therapy, DCH Physical therapy staff has helped Lorenzo regain his motor, speech and cognitive skills.

