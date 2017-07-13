KIII
Close

Driscoll Children's Hospital named Level 4 NICU

NICU Driscoll Children's Hospital level 4

Kiii Staff , KIII 6:15 PM. CDT July 13, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Driscoll Children's Hospital announced Thursday that it now hosts a Level 4 NICU, or Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Driscoll's NICU was officially designated following a rigorous site visit conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics' NICU Verification Program earlier this year.

Level 4 is the highest level of care available for premature and critically-ill newborns.

Driscoll Children's Hospital serves an area of South Texas that covers 31 counties.
 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories