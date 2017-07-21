Driscoll Children's Hospital patients reunite with caretakers

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Some doctors and other medial staff at Driscoll Children's Hospital traded in their white coats and stethoscopes Friday for cowboy boots and chaps. The Hospital's cranio-facial department held a western themed reunion at the Texas State Aquarium.

The event was a way for patients past and present to reunite with their doctors, nurses and other children who they may have met during their time at Driscoll.

Our Madeleine Dart was there.

