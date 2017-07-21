KIII
Close

Driscoll Children's Hospital patients reunite with caretakers

Some doctors and other medial staff at Driscoll Children's Hospital traded in their white coats and stethoscopes Friday for cowboy boots and chaps.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:03 PM. CDT July 21, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Some doctors and other medial staff at Driscoll Children's Hospital traded in their white coats and stethoscopes Friday for cowboy boots and chaps. The Hospital's cranio-facial department held a western themed reunion at the Texas State Aquarium.  
 
The event was a way for patients past and present to reunite with their doctors, nurses and other children who they may have met during their time at Driscoll. 
 
Our Madeleine Dart was there. 
 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories