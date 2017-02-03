Driscoll Children's Hospital to say farewell to formerly conjoined twins

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Driscoll Children's Hospital announced Thursday they will be holding a farewell reception Monday for formerly conjoined twins Scarlett and Ximena Hernandez-Torres as the family gets ready to move back to the Rio Grande Valley.

The reception will begin at 3 p.m. in the Rehabilitation Department Playground at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

The babies, actually a set of triplets with two conjoined, were born in 2015 and separated in a historic 12-hour procedure that took Driscoll surgeons and nurses months to prepare for. Their story made national headlines capturing the hearts of many around the world.

