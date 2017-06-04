Driscoll Children's Miracle Celebration raises millions

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Kiii teamed up with Driscoll Children's Hospital for the 33rd annual Miracle Celebration Sunday.

The event helps raise money for the hospital. Bells, balloons and brave kids took over Schlitterbahn as families shared incredible survival stories.

The phone lines never stopped ringing as thousands of callers offered generous donations.

$1.3-million was raised for the hospital during the telethon.

Kiii Reporter Briana Whitney was over there and gives a look at the festivities.

