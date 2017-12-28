Driver accused of hitting CCPD officer while intoxicated appears in court

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 24-year-old Orelvis Lopez, the man accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting a Corpus Christi police officer with his vehicle, was scheduled to appear in the 319th District Court Thursday.

The hearing was held to determine if Lopez has an attorney or if he'll be needing the judge to appoint him one.

According to CCPD, Officer Thomas Zirkle was directing traffic for a crash in the area of Old Brownsville Road and SPID when he was hit by a vehicle. Witnesses described the vehicle that hit him and when officers contacted the suspected driver, they could smell alcohol coming from him.

Lopez was arrested and charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle, and transported to the City Detention Center.

