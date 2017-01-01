Driver and Passengers Arrested Following Early Morning Car Crash

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Four people celebrating the new year, are now spending their first day of 2017 in jail.

The arrests followed a car accident on Williams Dr. near Everhart. Police responded to the crash just after one Sunday morning and found four men walking away from the scene. Police say the men were allegedly driving from a bar and going to another friend's car that was parked in a nearby parking lot when the driver lost control on Williams and crashed into a pole.

Luckily no one was hurt, however all four men were taken into custody. The driver was arrested for DWI and the passengers of the car were arrested for public intoxication.